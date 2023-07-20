A Utah dad of seven creates a new sport for families

A Utah dad of seven has created a new game that can be played at the beach, on camping trips , in the park ,or in your backyard.

It's called PaddleSmash and it combines the best elements of Pickleball and Spikeball into a fun and easy-to-learn game.

Scott Brown joined Jenny on the show and told her he joined with the inventor to get the word out about the game that parents and kids can play together.

He says it's portable, the base of the game becomes the case for the game so it's easy to transport.

PaddleSmash is available at local Dick's Sporting Goods, Scheels, on Amazon and at paddlesmash.com.

