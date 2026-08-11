A Utah mom created "Give a Girl a Hobby" to create connection for women

Lindsay Perry created Give a Girl a Hobby after struggling with postpartum depression and turning to hobbies to do something for herself outside of motherhood.

She says, "Taking time to nurture my own hobbies helps me enjoy time with my children so much more."

Even women who aren't moms can struggle to make friends, and are welcomed into the group events.

The first event was in July of 2025 and since then there have been 15 more events. Right now there are two to three a month.

They do all kinds of hobbies, from running in 10Ks, to a monthly book craft club and making ornaments.

Lindsay partners with local businesses for spaces to host the events throughout Salt Lake County.

They are hosting a "Give a Girl a Hobby" birthday event on Saturday, August 15 from 4-7pm at The Other Side Village Community Event Center, 1882 W. Indiana Avenue in Salt Lake City.

It's free for women to come craft, make friends, and meet other social groups and event hosts.

You can find out more on Instagram @giveagirlahobby or by email lindsay@giveagirlahobby.com.