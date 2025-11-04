A Utah mom is the big winner in Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship"

A Utah mom beat out the other contestants on Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship" and brought home the $25,000 prize.

Melanie Bjork-Jensen came back to Fox 13's The PLACE to talk about her time on the show.

Throughout seven episodes, the bakers were tested with a series of sinister challenges, the last one was to "Bake for Your Afterlife".

Bakers were supposed to create a cake that depicted being crushed to death.

Melanie created a two-tier black Victorian-style Lambeth cake with a message written in bright red edible ink on the top that read "You Are Not Enough".

It actually brought the judge to tears when Melanie told them how she's felt crushed by self-doubt throughout her life.

At the start of the show Melanie even had a breakdown, falling to the studio floor.

When she won the title, she also fell to the floor, but this time with happy tears.

You can learn more about her wedding cakes @cakebymelanie.

