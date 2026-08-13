A Utah mom talks about the difference between in-home and clinical services for autism

Utah mom Kelsey Hansen has experienced both in-home and clinic-based ABA services for her son with autism.

She joined us to share her experiences with each. Her son Bronson had just turned two when they first started in-home services to help them learn how to work with him in ways he needed.

Kelsey says one of the biggest things that helped the family was working with Bronson on eating as well as his temperament.

After a couple years, they moved him to clinic and Kelsey says it helped prepare Bronson for school and being around other kids.

It also helped her and her husband have some time to do things independently of their son.

Kelsey says whether at home or at clinic, they've seen so many benefits to ABA therapy including having that consistency in Bronson's life.

Her advice to other parents is this, "No one knows your kid better then you, so listen to your heart and gut and decide from there. I think just being able to get your child into ABA they will benefit them so much more then if they didn't have it, whether it's at home or in clinic."

You can learn more about ABA at Affinityautism.com.