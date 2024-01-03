A Utah mom who completed the Seven Second Summits has a new documentary

Jenn Drummond is a Utah mom of seven, a mountaineer and an author who is also the first woman ever to complete the "Seven Second Summits".

Those are the second-highest peaks in each continent.

Now Jenn has a 30-minute documentary called "Mother Ama" coming out on January 9, 2024 that's based on one of her climbs, and her book BreakProof.

Jenn's story is nothing short of amazing. A car accident in 2018 left her awestruck and emboldened. Rescue workers couldn't imagine any scenario where she came out of it alive.

But she did! And, after the accident she starting hiking. Jenn's son dared her to hike Mt. Everest. She accepted.

During her training, her coach upped the ante and proposed that she go for a Guinness World Record and become the first woman to climb the "Seven Second Summits". She accepted again.

She just finished her seventh and final climb in June 2023.

Each of the climbs lasted a month, and she traveled with different teams in each country. She made two attempts on one of the mountains because during the first one, one of the people she was climbing with, died in an avalanche.

Jenn says her goal now is to inspire others to do things they never thought they could do.

You can learn more at jenndrummond.com and buy BreakProof anywhere books are sold.

