A Utah woman is celebrating 10 years as a breast cancer survivor!

In 2013 Rebekah Bernier found a lump in her breast and it was cancer. She was just 34 years old and took part in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk as she was on chemo.

Now in 2023, Rebekah is celebrating 10 years cancer free — she still has her survivor sash!

Since her diagnoses several of her family members have also gone through breast cancer and she's realized just how many women and families this disease affects.

The Making Strides movement raises lifesaving funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey.

The Salt Lake City Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Liberty Park.

Their goal this year is to raise $200,000!

Join the community and form a team and register, or make a donation at fox13now.com/makingstrides.