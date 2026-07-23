A Wasatch High teacher is serving as a National FFA Teacher Ambassador.

A Wasatch High School teacher is one of 88 people from 37 states who will serve as National FFA Teacher Ambassadors for the 2026-2027 school year.

Matthew Zierenberg teaches agricultural science, and joined us to tell us about FFA and being an ambassador.

FFA is the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the country with more than one-million student members.

Teacher Ambassadors undergo several days of intensive in-person training to learn about and collaborate on educational resources.

Ambassadors present educational sessions and gather feedback from participants on how to improve their presentations.

Throughout the year, ambassadors work with teachers across the country to brainstorm and share ideas.

Ambassadors are recognized throughout their respective states as content experts and are often referred to by other teachers as sources of information.

FFA members are future farmers, doctors, chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and premier professionals in many career fields.

Matthew says FFA changes lives and prepare members for leadership roles, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

You can learn more at FFA.org.