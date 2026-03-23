Acadia Law Group focuses on long-term outcomes for clients rather than simply settling a case fast

Acadia Law Group is our expert in the legal field, and will be joining us for segments "Legally Speaking".

Ken Denos, an attorney with Acadia, started off our partnership with things people should and should not do after a car crash.

Call the police no matter what. This will give you an unbiased third party to document the event. People can change their stories later when not held accountable.

Take pictures, lots of pictures. Ken says, "There are never too many pictures".

Call an attorney before talking to an insurance company, including your own. Ken says insurance companies might not have your best interest in mind. Be wary of any insurance company that offers to help you get a settlement or property damage payout faster.

Ken says know that you have a right to OEM parts when your vehicle gets repaired. After market or refurbished parts do not restore your vehicle to the same state it was before the crash. This can put your safety at risk.

Acadia focuses on long-term outcomes for clients rather than simply settling a case the fastest possible.

You can learn more at acadialawgroup.com.