Two very familiar faces you've welcomed into your home for decades are bringing something new to the table.

Actors Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl are rolling out Duffy's Dough, a bake-at-home bread line that's all about family, flavor and giving back.

Patrick says during a family trip to Alaska in 1952, his mother was gifted a sourdough starter by a woman in Fairbanks. It's been in the family ever since.

Now there are five varieties of sourdough breads and you can buy them locally at Smith's.

And, they're giving back through the Zero Hunger Zero Waste Initiative. When you buy a loaf, you'll know the proceeds are doing good!

So far Smith's has served more than 20 million meals to help feed Utah kids and families.

Patrick and Linda are going to be at the Smith's store at 90th South Redwood Road in West Jordan today (March 17, 2026) from 2-3pm.

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson made an Irish Grilled Cheese recipe using Duffy's Dough bread:

Ingredients

4 (½ in. thick) slices Duffy's Dough sourdough bread

½ lb. thin sliced deli corned beef

4 oz. Irish cheddar, grated

8 green apple slices

Cinnamon/sugar as needed

4 tbsp. Irish butter, softened

2 tsp. fresh thyme

2 tsp. fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

1. In a bowl, mix the butter with the parsley and thyme. Set aside. Sprinkle the apple slices to coat with cinnamon/sugar mixture.

2. Heat an electric griddle to medium heat. Once hot add the corned beef and cook a minute or two to warm through and maybe caramelize a bit. Remove it to a plate.

3. Spread the butter mixture over one side of each slice of bread. Place two slices butter side down on the griddle. Add a sprinkling of cheese on each slice. Top that with the corned beef. Top the beef with apple slices followed by a sprinkling of more cheese. Place on the top slices butter side up.

4. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown and the cheese is melty. Enjoy!

You can find a Smith's near you at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

