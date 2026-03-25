After a quarter century of experience, this nurse practitioner opened Stacy Wellness Center

Ellen Brown has more than 25 years of nursing experience, including surgery, ICU, cardiac cath lab and ER.

She has also provided care for underserved communities in Haiti (where she delivered a baby by headlamp) and in Guatemala, where she traveled into the jungles to assist in surgery.

Becoming a nurse practitioner was a natural next step for her and she opened Stacy Wellness after realizing most patients weren't getting the time and attention from doctors that they wanted or needed.

She spends quality time with the patients she sees and one of the areas she helps women with is weight management.

Ellen says she understands patients because she's been through the struggle herself.

She knows that weight loss is not a one-size-fits-all process.

Her goal is not just to address symptoms or problems, but to consider all aspects of a patient's life and develop a realistic, holistic approach to maximizing health and wellness.

A big part of it is gut health, which Ellen says is connected to overall health in many ways beyond digestion.

She says, "Two people eating the same meal will not have the same response in terms of energy level, blood sugar reaction and other issues."

Ellen says that's why she gets to know her patients, so they are never just a name on a chart or a set of labs.

You can learn more by visiting stacywellness.com