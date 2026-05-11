Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Al Pastor Tostadas with Pineapple Salsa

For the Al Pastor

• 1 1/2–2 lb pork tenderloin

• 1 tsp dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp cumin

• 1/2 tsp black pepper

• 2 tbsp oil

• 1/2 cup pineapple juice

• 1/4 cup rice vinegar

• 2 tbsp achiote paste

• 2 chipotle peppers, chopped

• 1 tsp salt

For the Pineapple Salsa

• 1/2 fresh pineapple, diced

• 1 jalapeño, minced

• 1 red bell pepper, diced

• Zest and juice of 1 lime

• 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

• 1/4 tsp salt

• 2 tbsp honey

To Serve

• Tostada shells, as needed

• 1 can refried beans, warmed

• Lime wedges

Instructions

Butterfly the pork tenderloin by slicing about 3/4 of the way through and opening flat.

Place pork in a zip-top bag with remaining al pastor ingredients. Marinate at least 1 hour or up to overnight.

Make the salsa by combining all ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust seasoning; set aside.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Grill pork 6-8 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches at least 145°F.

Bring remaining marinade to a boil in a small pot for a few minutes, then use to baste the pork as it cooks.

Remove pork from grill and let rest 5–10 minutes before slicing.

Spread refried beans on tostada shells, top with sliced pork, then finish with pineapple salsa.

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