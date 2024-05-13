Watch Now
Albion can help you pack for vacation with a capsule wardrobe

Albion at City Creek Center
Come to one store and get everything you need to go on vacation, from the outfit for the plane to the dress for when you get to your destination.
Posted at 1:48 PM, May 13, 2024
Albion at City Creek Center can help you pack for vacation by creating a capsule wardrobe that you can mix-and-match.

Jenny Hardman talked with store owner Liz Findlay about their new line of clothes that are comfy, but not sloppy for travel.

They can help you create a capsule collection so you can mix-and-match throughout your trip.

From joggers to bomber jackets and high-quality t-shirts and even cute dresses and skirts... they are your one-stop-shop for every piece of clothing you'll need.

Don't forget your swimsuits, they have beautiful suits that even double as tanks.

One piece Liz says she's loving this year is a button-down shirt. It can be worn as a light-weight jacket or swimsuit cover-up.

Don't forget the accessories. You have to check out Albion's crossovers which are so in this year, and a nicer version of Birkenstocks that are oh, so comfy.

You can visit the store in City Creek Center or visit their website for more information.

