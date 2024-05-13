Albion can help you pack for vacation with a capsule wardrobe

Albion at City Creek Center can help you pack for vacation by creating a capsule wardrobe that you can mix-and-match.

Jenny Hardman talked with store owner Liz Findlay about their new line of clothes that are comfy, but not sloppy for travel.

They can help you create a capsule collection so you can mix-and-match throughout your trip.

From joggers to bomber jackets and high-quality t-shirts and even cute dresses and skirts... they are your one-stop-shop for every piece of clothing you'll need.

Don't forget your swimsuits, they have beautiful suits that even double as tanks.

One piece Liz says she's loving this year is a button-down shirt. It can be worn as a light-weight jacket or swimsuit cover-up.

Don't forget the accessories. You have to check out Albion's crossovers which are so in this year, and a nicer version of Birkenstocks that are oh, so comfy.

You can visit the store in City Creek Center or visit their website for more information.