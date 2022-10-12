All aboard! You're invited to visit the wild, wild, west on The Cowboy Train

All aboard! You and your family are invited to hop on Heber Valley Railroad's Cowboy Train.

The train will take you back in time to the wild, wild, west before you leave the station and on board with music and poetry from performers at the Heber Valley Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

The train departs on October 13 & 14, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. each day.

Jenny got a sneak peek at a gunfight between a "bad guy" and the local sheriff, which is what you'll witness right before the train ride.

Heber Valley Railroad also has a number of other theme train rides coming up including a Halloween Train, Wizard's Train, Pumpkin Train, and the North Pole Express Train.

To learn more and to get your tickets, please visit hebervalleyrr.org.