All the pizza you can imagine and a Korean dining experience are this week's foodie findings

Today's foodie findings are at Slice House in Foothill Village, Salt Lake City and at the K-Cook station in Herriman.

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, says at Slice House he recommends:



Detroit Style: DET Hawaiian Hit Man -Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Ham, Fresh Pineapple Rings, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Honey

Sicilian Style SIC Little Italy -Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni & Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Bell Peppers

New York Style (Super Gold Margherita): Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mini Red & Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Basil, Romano Cheese, Oregano

And at K-Cook Station:



Kimbap Rolls:

Bulgogi

Sweet Jeju Chicken

Gangnam Steak

Korean BBQ Galbi

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.