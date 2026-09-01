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All the pizza you can imagine and a Korean dining experience are this week's foodie findings

Tasty Tuesday
Here are this week's foodie findings.
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

Today's foodie findings are at Slice House in Foothill Village, Salt Lake City and at the K-Cook station in Herriman.

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, says at Slice House he recommends:

  • Detroit Style: DET Hawaiian Hit Man -Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Ham, Fresh Pineapple Rings, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Honey
  • Sicilian Style SIC Little Italy -Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Pepperoni & Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Bell Peppers
  • New York Style (Super Gold Margherita): Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mini Red & Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Basil, Romano Cheese, Oregano

And at K-Cook Station:

  • Kimbap Rolls:
  • Bulgogi
  • Sweet Jeju Chicken
  • Gangnam Steak
  • Korean BBQ Galbi

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

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