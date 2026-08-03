America First Charitable Foundation 15th Annual Backpack Bonanza

America First Credit Union launches its 15th annual Backpack Bonanza to help students start school prepared.

Donations are being collected through August 8, 2026, so community members still have time to take part.

Dave Nellis, Director of Public Relations for America First Credit Union, says the goal is to provide more than 2,500 backpacks filled with essential school supplies.

Since the program began in 2011, Backpack Bonanza has helped thousands of students receive the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

Partnerships with organizations such as Dell Technologies, Interform and Real Salt Lake have helped expand the program's reach and impact throughout the western United States.

Members can make financial donations through mobile banking and online banking.

Community members can donate through the America First Charitable Foundation at americafirst.com.

Tangible donations can be dropped off at any branch location. Some of the most-needed supplies include backpacks, binders and folders, pencil boxes, paper and notebooks, colored pencils, glue sticks, markers, crayons, highlighters, rulers and scissors.