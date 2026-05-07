America First Charitable Foundation is excited to kick off their 4th Annual Diaper Drive!

The annual diaper drive program provides assistance to thousands of disadvantaged families.

This year they're hoping to assist even more local infants and toddlers and are asking for the public's help.

They are collecting monetary donations and new, unopened diapers at any America First branch through May 31, 2026.

And they are having a Diaper Drive on Friday, May 8, 2026 from 4:00-7:00pm at America First Field Pavilion, 9256 S. State Street in Sandy.

Donors will receive up to four game tickets to the team of their choice: RSL, Utah Royals or Salt Lake Bees while supplies last.

There will also be games and prizes, and free food and drinks.

You can learn more at americafirst.com.

