America First Credit Union is committed to ease the burden of food insecurity in Utah

According to Feeding America, in Utah, more than 480,000 people face hunger, including more than 160,000 children!

That means 1 in 7 people and 1 in 6 children face hunger in our state and 51 percent of SNAP households have children.

America First Charitable Foundation is working to ease the burden of food insecurity through their annual Food Drive Program which provides monetary and tangible donations to organizations throughout Utah as well as Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico and Nevada.

In 2024, they donated a grand total of approximately $116,248 to 15 different food banks and pantries as well as 359,099 meals.

This year they are continuing to collect monetary donations and canned food at all branch locations.

For in-kind donations- members, employees, and community at large can drop off canned goods to any America First Branch.

For members making monetary donations- online banking or mobile banking transfer. The account number that you will use is 5502281, savings account only, last name: AFCU.

Non-members can donate americafirst.com/donate.

Any food collected will be donated to six different food banks including locally here in Utah to the Utah Food Bank.

