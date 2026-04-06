America First is growing right along with the St. George community!

America First Credit Union has been around since 1939, and continues to grow throughout Utah and surrounding states.

The new Desert Color branch just opened in St. George, the eighth branch in Southern Utah.

Dave Nellis with America First says the branch is a beautiful new modern design located at 952 West Black Mountain Drive.

It offers the full service banking needs America First's customers have come to expect, including savings and checking accounts, home and auto loans, business services and great in-person guidance.

They're inviting the community to celebrate the opening on Saturday, April 11, 2026 from 11am to 1pm, featuring family-friendly activities, food, and opportunities to meet the local branch team.

Grand opening festivities also include a chance to win an electronic mountain bike and additional giveaways.

Dave also said America first is offering up to $350 for new adult members who open qualifying savings and checking accounts and complete select account activities.

New business members who open a new business account and meet qualifying requirements can get up to $250.

There are also $50 bonuses for children and teens who open qualifying youth savings and checking accounts.

As an added bonus, on Saturday, April 11, 2026, the first 50 people (ages 13+) who set up an account will receive a Minky Blanket Backpack—perfect for your next outdoor adventure or just relaxing at home.

The first 50 youth accounts (ages 12 and under) will each receive an America First stuffed animal.

You can learn more at americafirst.com.