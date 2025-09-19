Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
An action comedy, and two psychological thrillers are new in theaters and streaming

Here are your weekend movie reviews.
Streaming on most VOD platforms is the psychological thriller "Somnium". At an experimental sleep clinic called Somnium, dreams are made real. Side effects may include: hallucinations, confusion, paranoia, sleep paralysis, detachment from reality and permanent nightmares. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Somnium (excuse the pun) is a sleepy, slow moving and hard to follow film that takes its time to come to a boil. The film jumps around way too much for the average viewer, but if you stick with it to the end the pay off is worth the ride." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the action comedy "Code 3". It stars Rainn Wilson. The film follows a paramedic so burnt-out by the job that he's forcing himself to resign, however, before he leaves he first must embark on one last 24-hour shift to train his replacement. Tony says, "Code 3 is a funny, touching and brutal film combining gallows humor with what first responders encounter everyday." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also in selected theaters is the psychological thriller "Him". It stars Marlon Wayans. A young athlete descends into a world of terror when he's invited to train with a legendary champion whose charisma curdles into something darker. Tony says, "HIM is a disturbing and deep film about control and and the pursuit of being the best of the best no matter what it takes." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

