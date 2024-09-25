Industry trends show luxury travel is on the rise, so Tarek El Moussa, HGTV Star and author, and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa, "Selling Sunset" alumni and HGTV Star, wanted to find out what that meant.

So, they teamed up with Visit Anaheim for a family vacation which included an Angels Game, a VIP Private Tour at Disney and luxury rooms at The Westin.

"Whenever we are able to slow down and spend time together as a family – especially go to a place like Disneyland – we know those memories will last a lifetime, and in our world – that really is the greatest luxury of all. To be able to have those moments have a family that we will never forget," Tarek told Jenny Hardman.

They say Anaheim has evolved and elevated over the years and they found it to be luxurious.

Luxury is a feeling and an emotion, that brings peace, happiness, and enjoying life to the fullest — which is essential in planning your next getaway.

