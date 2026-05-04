"Annapurna" is a two-person play that opens tonight in Salt Lake City

Lil Poppet Productions is presenting "Annapurna" from May 4 to May 8, 2026 on stage in Salt Lake City.

The two-person play focuses on the strained reunion of an estranged couple and is described as a breathtaking story about the longevity of love.

The pay is suitable for mature audiences, as it tackles themes of addiction and domestic instability.

It will be performed at the Dumke Blackbox at Westminster University and tickets are $25 or as much as you can pay.

You can get your tickets and learn more at events.humanitix.com/annapurna.