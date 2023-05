Flooding is on so many Utahns minds!

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services walked Jenny Hardman through the process of a sump pump and how it works.

If you have a sump pump, make sure it's working before the flooding starts. Test it and also clean out the debris.

