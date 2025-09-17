Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Apples, pears & plums: Seasonal fruits that feed your microbiome

Apples, Pears & Plums: Seasonal Fruits that Feed Your Microbiome
Apples, pears and plums are all fruits that feed your microbiome and we have recipes to help you work them into your daily diet.

Emilie Davis, MScN, a holistic gut health nutritionist, says sluble fiber in apples, pears, and plums feeds beneficial gut bacteria, improving digestion.

Their antioxidants and polyphenols reduce inflammation and protect the gut lining and they have prebiotics too.

Emilie joined us with three recipes that incorporate these fruits.

Warm Spiced Apple Compote – apples + cinnamon + a splash of lemon → soothing, great over yogurt or oats.

Spiced Plum Overnight Oats – plums + chia seeds + almond milk → fiber + omega-3s + prebiotics. Get the free recipe here.

For more information please visit: wholeessentialsnutrition.com.

