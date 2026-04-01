April Fools' is all about tricks—but when it comes to sugar, there's a lot of confusion out there.
So today, we're separating fact from fiction… which is why Registered Dietitian and The PLACE Co-Host, Ashley Hawk, is partnering with Natural Delights Medjool Dates to show you how to satisfy your sweet tooth in a smarter way with two recipes.
Almond Joy Date Bark
Ingredients:
10–12 Medjool dates, pitted
½ to ⅔ cup almond butter (slightly warmed for easy spreading)
½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut
¾ cup dark chocolate chips (or chopped dark chocolate)
1 teaspoon coconut oil
Pinch of sea salt (optional)
Directions:
1. Create the base:
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice the dates open and press them down side-by-side, slightly overlapping, to form a flat "bark" layer.
2. Add the almond butter layer:
Gently warm the almond butter for 10–15 seconds, then spread it evenly over the dates to create a thick, smooth layer.
3. Add coconut:
Sprinkle the shredded coconut evenly over the almond butter, pressing lightly so it sticks.
4. Melt the chocolate:
In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate with coconut oil in 20–30 second intervals, stirring until smooth.
5. Top and finish:
Pour the melted chocolate over the top and spread evenly. Sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt if desired.
6. Chill:
Refrigerate for 30–45 minutes, or until fully set.
7. Break into pieces:
Slice or break into bark pieces and serve.
Mood Boost Chocolate Date Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 3–4 Medjool dates (pitted- can soak in hot water if they are hard)
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk (or oat milk for extra creaminess)
- 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter (or almond butter)
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds or ground flaxseed
- ½ frozen banana
Directions:
Add everything to a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. If needed, add a splash more milk to reach your desired consistency.
3. Goat Cheese & Pistachio Stuffed Dates
Ingredients:
12 Medjool dates, pitted
4 oz goat cheese, softened
¼ cup shelled pistachios, finely chopped
1–2 teaspoons honey (optional, for a touch of sweetness)
Fresh thyme leaves (optional, for garnish)
Pinch of flaky sea salt
Directions:
1. Prep the dates:
Slice each date lengthwise (if not already pitted) and gently open to create a pocket.
2. Make the filling:
In a small bowl, mix the goat cheese with honey (if using) until smooth and creamy.
3. Stuff the dates:
Fill each date with about 1–2 teaspoons of the goat cheese mixture.
4. Add pistachios:
Sprinkle or press the chopped pistachios on top so they stick to the goat cheese.
5. Finish:
Arrange on a platter and finish with a pinch of flaky sea salt and fresh thyme if desired.