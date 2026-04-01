April Fools' is all about tricks—but when it comes to sugar, there's a lot of confusion out there.

So today, we're separating fact from fiction… which is why Registered Dietitian and The PLACE Co-Host, Ashley Hawk, is partnering with Natural Delights Medjool Dates to show you how to satisfy your sweet tooth in a smarter way with two recipes.

Almond Joy Date Bark

Ingredients:

10–12 Medjool dates, pitted

½ to ⅔ cup almond butter (slightly warmed for easy spreading)

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

¾ cup dark chocolate chips (or chopped dark chocolate)

1 teaspoon coconut oil

Pinch of sea salt (optional)

Directions:

1. Create the base:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice the dates open and press them down side-by-side, slightly overlapping, to form a flat "bark" layer.

2. Add the almond butter layer:

Gently warm the almond butter for 10–15 seconds, then spread it evenly over the dates to create a thick, smooth layer.

3. Add coconut:

Sprinkle the shredded coconut evenly over the almond butter, pressing lightly so it sticks.

4. Melt the chocolate:

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate with coconut oil in 20–30 second intervals, stirring until smooth.

5. Top and finish:

Pour the melted chocolate over the top and spread evenly. Sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt if desired.

6. Chill:

Refrigerate for 30–45 minutes, or until fully set.

7. Break into pieces:

Slice or break into bark pieces and serve.

Mood Boost Chocolate Date Smoothie

Ingredients:



3–4 Medjool dates (pitted- can soak in hot water if they are hard)

1 cup unsweetened almond milk (or oat milk for extra creaminess)

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon peanut butter (or almond butter)

1 tablespoon chia seeds or ground flaxseed

½ frozen banana

Directions:

Add everything to a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. If needed, add a splash more milk to reach your desired consistency.

3. Goat Cheese & Pistachio Stuffed Dates

Ingredients:

12 Medjool dates, pitted

4 oz goat cheese, softened

¼ cup shelled pistachios, finely chopped

1–2 teaspoons honey (optional, for a touch of sweetness)

Fresh thyme leaves (optional, for garnish)

Pinch of flaky sea salt

Directions:

1. Prep the dates:

Slice each date lengthwise (if not already pitted) and gently open to create a pocket.

2. Make the filling:

In a small bowl, mix the goat cheese with honey (if using) until smooth and creamy.

3. Stuff the dates:

Fill each date with about 1–2 teaspoons of the goat cheese mixture.

4. Add pistachios:

Sprinkle or press the chopped pistachios on top so they stick to the goat cheese.

5. Finish:

Arrange on a platter and finish with a pinch of flaky sea salt and fresh thyme if desired.

