April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Most people think it's just texting, but it's much more than that.

It's really anything that takes our focus from the task at hand, which is driving. So anything from reaching for something, tending to kids, to changing your music, to just mentally checking out while you're driving– when your mind isn't fully focused, kind of like going on autopilot.

The average time a driver's eyes are away from the road when sending or receiving a text message is 4.6 seconds. That equals the length of a football field at 60mph.

And this isn't just on I-15, but we need to stay focused everywhere including on city streets, in neighborhoods and in school zones.

Shaunna Burbidge, Statewide Behavioral Safety Program Manager for UDOT, says it really comes down to making the choice before you start driving—put the phone away, set everything up ahead of time, and stay focused. Because no text, call, or notification is worth your life or someone else's.

You can find more information at zerofatalities.com.