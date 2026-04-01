April is Earth Month—a reminder that how and when we use energy can make a real environmental difference.

Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson Bianca Velasquez joined us with things homeowners can do.

Demand response is about using electricity more wisely during times of high demand.

When demand is high, the energy system works harder and has a bigger environmental impact.

Demand response programs ask customers or businesses to briefly reduce or shift energy use during peak times.

For residential customers, the demand response programs are designed with your needs in mind.

Programs like Wattsmart Drive and Cool Keeper hold your big energy consumers for a matter of minutes.

One of the biggest reasons this work succeeds is because we live in a community that looks out for one another.

Demand response programs work when people participate.

Bianca says, "I'm so proud of our community - we're surrounded by friends and neighbors that have made a decision that helps all of us."

Programs like CoolKeeper pauses your condenser - which is the big energy draw - but doesn't touch the fan - which keeps the cool air circulating in your home.

When that condenser pauses, the energy demand drops long enough to offset that high demand event. Our engineers are crazy smart - they're able to pause for mere minutes.

Demand response helps keep the electric grid reliable for everyone.

Peak hours typically happen in the late afternoon and early evening—when people get home, turn on lights, appliances and air conditioning.

Using energy more efficiently during these times means fewer resources are needed overall—good for the planet.

This Earth Month, customers can learn more about energy-saving programs like demand response and CoolKeeper at wattsmart.com.