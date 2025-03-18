Art Elevated is one of six galleries along Historic Main Street in Park City

Art Elevated is one of six galleries on Historic Main Street in Park City that has a collection of artwork from world-renowned artists.

You can find everything from pop art to mixed media bronze sculptures.

Jenny Hardman stopped by Art Elevated to learn about a special Pop-Up Exhibit happening with Nick Veasey, an artist who specializes in X-Ray Art.

Allie Stapley, Fine Art Consultant and Designer, says Veasey sees society as superficial and wants to strip that away and focus on what's inside and underneath.

His studio is a huge concrete building where he takes X-Rays and then turns them into art.

He'll be answering questions and talking more about his artwork at the Pendry Hotel Pop-Up, on March 21 & 22, 2025 from 5-7pm each night.

Everyone's welcome, but please RSVP to marketing@parkcityfineart.com.

