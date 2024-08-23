Art in the Barn featuring painters, sculptors, potters, and photographers

Painters, sculptors, potters, and photographers you can see all of them all at Art in the Barn in Draper, Utah August 23 and August 24, 2024.

Art In the Barn is Sponsored by Draper visual arts foundation, a volunteer nonprofit organization formed 30 years plus ago.

Deborah Shurtleff, Chairman of Art in the Barn and VP of Draper Visual Arts, showed Jenny Hardman a preview of what you will be able to see at this year's festival.

Art in the barn started eight years ago as a fine art show and will be showcasing 56 artists in 2024.

Original Art is for sale and all proceeds go directly to the artist.

While looking at the art you can also enjoy food trucks, live music, and a children’s art booth.

If you've been before you will see veteran artists as well as new artists joining the festival for the first time.

For more information and address go to drapervisualartsfoundation.org.