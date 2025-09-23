As summer winds down, Planet Fitness is giving Utahns some pointers on how to prepare for fall activities

As summer moves into fall, Planet Fitness is giving Utahns some pointers on how to prepare for fall activities.

Kevin Fortin, GM at Planet Fitness in West Jordan, taught Morgan Saxton some stretches to strengthen her core and legs.

There are also some in-the-gym workouts to get you ready for your favorite fall activities.

Plus, free fitness training is available to all members to give Utahns a healthy edge this season.

Hiking requires strong legs and steady hips to make uneven trails feel easy.

Planet Fitness' Lower Body PE@ PF classes focus on squats, lunges and step-ups, exactly what you need for hills and switchbacks.

Mountain biking needs leg power for climbs and a rock-solid core for control on corners and rough sections.

Combine Planet Fitness' Lower Body and Core PE @ PF classes to dial in exactly what you need for climbs and corners.

Lower Body targets hinge patterns for leg power and Core zeroes in on anti-rotation for stability.

Backpacking and camping are all about carrying weight comfortably and posture.

Planet Fitness' Upper Body PE @ PF classes build back and shoulder endurance with rows, presses and carries to make backpacking easier.

Fall is also a great moment to double down on recovery so you can keep doing those outdoor activities you love while preventing injury.

Planet Fitness Stretch PE @ PF classes keep your hips, quads, calves and upper back moving well and help prevent overuse aches.

Even five to ten minutes of stretching before or after an activity can make a huge difference and keep you feeling at the top of your game.

And when the weather flips due to wind, rain, or storms the 30-Minute Full Body PE @ PF class at Planet Fitness is a great way to keep up the momentum and stay on your fitness schedule.

So remember, fall is the time to mix trails with training. Swing by your local Planet Fitness or visit planetfitness.com to sign up for Lower Body, Core, Upper Body, Stretch, or the 30-Minute Full Body PE @ PFclasses and get set up with a simple plan that'll have you feeling your absolute best this fall.

