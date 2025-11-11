As we enter the season of giving thanks, IFA is focusing on giving back to the communities they serve.

IFA is partnering with leading brands such as Hill's Science Diet, Victor, and Purina to donate pet food and livestock feed to local animal shelters, rescues and sanctuaries.

Each IFA store has a local partnership to help animals in their local communities. "Stevie" is a rescued pitbull who come on Fox 13's The PLACE with her mom Martha Page, Pet Category Manger at IFA.

You can help feed animals in need by picking up a 40-50 pound bag of pet food or livestock feed at FA Country Store.

For every 10 bags sold, IFA will donate 1 bag of food/feed to a local shelter or rescue partner, up to a one month's supply.

You can also add $1 or more to any in-store purchase at IfA.

You can find more information at info.ifa.coop/animalfooddrive and you can find your closest IFA location at ifa.coop.