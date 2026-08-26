Ashley Hawk & Jenny Hardman share their favorite products for back-to-school season

Back-to-school time is busy in the mornings and the evenings, so Ashley Hawk and Jenny Hardman put together some of their favorite products to help keep things organized.

Ashley's Favorite Back-to-School Things

Best of... Storage- Mesh Toy Zipper Bags

Why: Back-to-school means the toys, art supplies, hair accessories and random kid stuff somehow multiply overnight! These keep everything contained and easy to find, and because they're mesh, kids can actually see what's inside—so you're not digging through a giant bin looking for one missing piece.

Best of... Breakfast- Hidden Foods Co.

Why: Because let's be honest—kids love pancakes! What I love about these is that you're getting the fun, familiar breakfast they already want, but Hidden Foods sneaks in fruits and vegetables, along with protein and fiber. And there's no added sugar, so parents can feel good about what's actually going into that pancake stack. You can make them ahead of time and freeze or turn them into muffins.

Best of.... Lunch Box's -PlanetBox Rover Stainless Stell Lunch Box

Why: Have you ever packed something in a plastic lunchbox and, after a while, noticed it starts to hold onto those food smells and flavors? That's one reason I love this stainless-steel option. It's durable, easy to clean, and has five separate compartments, so you can pack a variety of foods without everything getting mixed together. Plus, it's dishwasher safe—which is a huge win for busy parents.

Jenny's Favorite Back-to-School Things

Ziplock Bag Organizer and Wrap / Foil dispenser - keep everything organized, helpful when prepping kids school lunches, after school snacks, can go in a drawer which is what I like Best or you can hang it on the wall. Cutters make it so easy to use tin foil / plastic wrap.

Thread

Bags that make it easy for moms to do school drop off, running kids to afterschool activities.

Utility tote - great to put moms stuff plus kids stuff - laptop, water bottle pocket, etc.

Belt Bags for quick and easy into grocery store, running into kids school, kids sorting events, etc

Vertical wallet for credit cards - small and perfect for school drop off, running errands

chapstick / hand sanitizer holder keychain for easy access

Wristlet keychain to attach wallet and chapstick holder all together

Burt's Bees Lip Shimmer in Peony- running out the door, put this on for a quick makeup look! Jenny often wears this off and on camera. Inexpensive so no big deal if you lose it or if your daughter steals it (like my nieces love to steal mine ha)!