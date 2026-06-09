Ashley Hawk makes this week's Smart Cart Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken Black Bean Quesadilla.

Sheet Pan Chicken Black Bean Quesadilla
Ingredients
- 6–8 medium flour tortillas
- 2–3 cups cooked shredded chicken
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 bell pepper, sliced
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
- 1–2 Roma tomatoes, diced and lightly drained
- 2–3 cups shredded cheese (cheddar, Monterey Jack, or a blend)
- 1–2 tablespoons taco seasoning
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Optional additions
- Corn
- Jalapeño slices
- Cilantro
- Lime wedges
- Salsa, sour cream, or Greek yogurt for serving
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper or lightly grease it.
- Cook the filling
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper and sauté for 5–7 minutes until softened. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Add black beans, shredded chicken, and taco seasoning. Stir well and cook 3–5 minutes until everything is warmed and well coated. Remove from heat.
- Build the base layer
Arrange tortillas on the sheet pan, overlapping them so they fully cover the bottom with a slight overhang on the edges.
- Add layers
Sprinkle a layer of cheese over the tortillas. Spread the chicken and veggie mixture evenly across the pan. Add diced Roma tomatoes on top, then another generous layer of cheese.
- Top layer of tortillas
Place another layer of tortillas over the filling, overlapping to fully cover. Lightly brush or spray the top with oil for a crisp finish.
- Bake
Bake for 12–15 minutes until the top is golden and the cheese is melted and bubbly. For extra crispiness, broil for 1–2 minutes at the end, watching closely.
- Rest and slice
Let it sit for about 5 minutes before cutting into squares. Serve warm with your favorite toppings.