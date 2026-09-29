Asian food is on the menu in this week's Tasty Tuesday

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, visits two Asian restaurants.

First stop at Sukiya Sushi & Japanese Buffet in Midvale:



All You Can Eat made-to-order sushi

Dine In Adult Dinner Meal Only Pick 1 Lobster tail or A5 Wagyu Nigiri

Tokyo Love - Crab, jalapeno, and tempura shrimp, topped with tuna, lime slices, tobiko, cilantro, habanero sauce, and eel sauce.

Next stop is Tai Lai Shun in Lehi:



Numbing Spicy Beef Noodles - Beef served in an extra spicy and numbing Sichuan-style broth over noodles, with fresh seasonal vegetables—usually baby bok choy, napa cabbage, or broccoli

Oil Tossed Noodle

Tomato & Scrambled Egg Rice

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.