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Asian food is on the menu in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
Here are your weekly foodie findings.
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, visits two Asian restaurants.

First stop at Sukiya Sushi & Japanese Buffet in Midvale:

  • All You Can Eat made-to-order sushi
  • Dine In Adult Dinner Meal Only Pick 1 Lobster tail or A5 Wagyu Nigiri
  • Tokyo Love - Crab, jalapeno, and tempura shrimp, topped with tuna, lime slices, tobiko, cilantro, habanero sauce, and eel sauce.

Next stop is Tai Lai Shun in Lehi:

  • Numbing Spicy Beef Noodles - Beef served in an extra spicy and numbing Sichuan-style broth over noodles, with fresh seasonal vegetables—usually baby bok choy, napa cabbage, or broccoli
  • Oil Tossed Noodle
  • Tomato & Scrambled Egg Rice

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

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