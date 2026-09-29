Asian food is on the menu in this week's Tasty Tuesday

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, visits two Asian restaurants.
First stop at Sukiya Sushi & Japanese Buffet in Midvale:
- All You Can Eat made-to-order sushi
- Dine In Adult Dinner Meal Only Pick 1 Lobster tail or A5 Wagyu Nigiri
- Tokyo Love - Crab, jalapeno, and tempura shrimp, topped with tuna, lime slices, tobiko, cilantro, habanero sauce, and eel sauce.
Next stop is Tai Lai Shun in Lehi:
- Numbing Spicy Beef Noodles - Beef served in an extra spicy and numbing Sichuan-style broth over noodles, with fresh seasonal vegetables—usually baby bok choy, napa cabbage, or broccoli
- Oil Tossed Noodle
- Tomato & Scrambled Egg Rice
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