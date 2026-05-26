At the Movies

Streaming on Hulu is the animal rescue series "Donkey King". The show is filmed at Oscar's Place Adoption Center and Sanctuary, a 75-acre nonprofit donkey rescue and sanctuary in Mendocino County, CA, and follows founder Ron King, staff and volunteers as they rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home donkeys. Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Donkey King is an uplifting series highlighting the animals' emotional intelligence and personalities while also educating audiences about donkey behavior, welfare and the importance of community involvement in animal rescue." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Hallmark+ is the romantic drama "All's Fair in Love and Mahjong". In the film, a divorced woman suffering from empty nest syndrome discovers she has a real gift for teaching Mahjong. The game becomes her unexpected path back to herself. Tony says, "All's Fair in Love and Mahjong is all about rediscovering yourself and being open to new paths in your life." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-G

In selected theaters is the new sci-fi adventure "The Mandalorian and Grogu". Once a lone bounty hunter, the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu embark on an adventure in the Star Wars universe. The film stars Pedro Pascal. Tony says, "The Mandalorian and Grogu is a dull attempt at a "Star Wars" film and feels tacked together as a money grab. Despite some great special effects, the film loses it's way about halfway through and never recovers." He gives it a D and it's rated PG-13.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.