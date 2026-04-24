At the Movies: A dramatic film, a crime series and a new action/ thriller

Streaming on Prime is the dramatic film "By His Hand". A young woman who has spent her entire life trapped in a fundamentalist cult decides to flee with the help of a fellow member. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "By His Hand is a well-produced and acted film about finding new perspective and recognizing what is false and what is truth." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the crime / drama series "Criminal Record". The series follows two detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain. Tony says, "Criminal Record is an intricate and well-written police procedure series that will have you invested from the first episode. Both Capaldi and Jumbo turn in deeply centered performances making this series one of the best streaming experiences." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters is the new action / thriller "American Solitaire". After returning home, an American soldier struggles to make sense of civilian life and is confronted with the complexities of gun violence in his hometown. Tony says, "American Solitaire is a character study about a soldier attempting to reintegrate into society as the film looks at his struggle with PTSD and questions the rise of gun violence in America." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can see more of Tony's interviews and movie content at screenchatter.com.