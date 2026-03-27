At the Movies: A western drama, a cyber crime thriller and a road-trip comedy

Streaming on Hallmark+ is the new western drama "Hope Valley 1874". In this prequel to the popular series "When Calls the Heart," Rebecca Clarke is traveling from Chicago to the Western Canadian frontier with her 11-year-old daughter when her plans change after her wagon breaks down. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Hope Valley 1874 is everything you'd expect from a Hallmark series as it bounces between reluctant romance, drama and even a bit of humor." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters and on most VOD platforms is the cyber crime thriller "Wardriver". In the film a computer hacker is lured into heisting the bank account of an unsuspecting woman. Tony says, "Wardriver is a spotty action / thriller with some good moments but not enough to pull the story out of the mud the film digs itself into. All in all Wardriver is an average crime film with nothing new to add to the genre." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Also in theaters is the road-trip comedy "Holy Days". In the film, a lost boy in search of heaven teams up with three odd nuns for a road trip like no other. Tony says, "Holy Days is a touching and funny film about the weight of grief and coming to terms with loss through friendship and humor." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

