At the Movies: A whodunit, a thriller, a sci-fi and a horror/comedy

Streaming on Prime is new whodunit crime series "Scarpetta". Based on the novels by Patricia Cornwell, the series focuses on a brilliant forensic pathologist who uses forensic technology to solve crimes. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Although boasting some major talent including Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis and Bobby Canavale, the series can't seem to find its center and becomes a boring mess." He gives it a D and it's rated TV-MA.

In selected theaters is the new horror / thriller "Do Not Enter". The Creepers are thrill-seeking urban explorers who love pushing things to the edge. We join them on their latest stunt... live-streaming from the abandoned and haunted Paragon Hotel as they search for a long-lost treasure. Tony says, "Do Not Enter is a fun tip of the hat to 80's and 90's horror films. It's a well-made popcorn muncher with some pretty slick jump scares." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the sci-fi film "Project Hail Mary" starring Ryan Gosling. Tony says, "Project Hail Mary is a fun, touching and positive sci-fi film not to be missed on the biggest screen possible." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

And opening today is the sequel to 2019's "Ready or Not" as "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" hits theaters. Picking up where the first film left off, Grace is joined by her sister Faith and must now outrun four rival families competing for a powerful throne. Tony says, "Ready or Not 2 is a mixed bag of comedy and horror aimed at fans of the genre. If you are not too bothered by excessive gore, then the humor in this will land." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.