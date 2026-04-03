At the Movies: "Fantasy Life", "Premarital" and "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie"

In selected theaters is the romantic comedy "Fantasy Life". In the film, an actress falls for the anxious law school dropout babysitting her kids in this New York love story. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Fantasy Life is a slow paced love story that takes its time to get the audience involved. But once there the film is a rewarding and comical tale of reluctant love." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

In selected theaters is the new comedy "Premarital". Pastor Stewart Whitaker learns his daughter's fiancé isn't a believer just days before their wedding. He embarks on a clumsy plan to convert him which unravels into a funny, heartfelt clash of faith and family. Tony says, "Premarital is a wonderfully frantic, awkward and funny film about coming to terms with our perspectives on life and expectations." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also in selected theaters is "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie". In this new adventure, Mario ventures into space, exploring cosmic worlds and tackling galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom. Tony says, "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is a fun romp for the most part, but this sequel feels a bit hollow when compared to the first film." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.