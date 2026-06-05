At the Movies: "Groundswell", "Seven Snipers" and "Master of the Universe"

Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us in studio with reviews for "Groundswell", "Seven Snipers" and "Masters of the Universe".

"Groundswell" is a documentary about how modern agriculture is depleting the soil of its nutrients. You can stream it on Prime Video. Tony gives it an A and it's rated PG.

The new action film "Seven Snipers" is streaming now. In the film, a retired military sniper must protect her daughter when a warlord seeks retribution. Tony says "If you're looking for a solid action film, check this one out streaming on most video on demand platforms." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

In theaters is the new live action fantasy "Masters of the Universe". To save his father's kingdom and protect the lives of those he holds dear, young Prince Adam has to retrieve a mythical sword and become the fabled warrior only known as "He-Man". Tony says, "Masters of the Universe is a well down sword and sorcery film enjoyable for kids and nostalgic for their parents." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.