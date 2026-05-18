At the Movies: "Life Hack", "Odyssey" and "Magic Hour"

In selected theaters is the cyber caper film "Life Hack". A group of online friends hack for fun to swindle online scammers. Seeking a bigger thrill, they target a billionaire through his daughter's social media to steal his cryptocurrency. Film Critic Tony Toscano says,

"Life Hack is a solid, fast paced action heist film with the right amounts of twists and turns to keep the audience engaged." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the dramatic thriller "Odyssey". In the film, an unsuspecting woman is dragged into London's underworld and offered money to hide a kidnapped real estate agent. Tony says, "Odyssey is an eccentric film following a woman who keeps making the wrong choices and ultimately becomes her own worst enemy while trying to climb out of the problems she's created for herself." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the romance / drama "Magic Hour". A couple escapes to the desert to navigate through their grief and face the unexpected and challenging new phase of their relationship. Tony says "Magic Hour is a deeply profound film about facing and coming to terms with the challenges life throws at you. The film is all at once warm, funny, heartbreaking and joyful." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

You can get more movie content from Tony at screenchatter.com.