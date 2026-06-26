At the Movies: "Lucky Strike", "Young Washington" and "Supergirl"

New in selected theaters is the WW2 drama "Lucky Strike." It stars Scott Eastwood. In the film, a wounded American soldier is trapped behind German lines during the Battle of the Bulge. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Inspired by true events, Lucky Strike focuses on the indomitable human spirit to survive against all odds." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the historical biopic "Young Washington". The film focuses on a young George Washington faces who is mentored and molded and seemingly impossible choices that will mold him as a leader. Tony says, "Although the film is well acted and entertaining, it is not a history lesson... but more of a history re-imagining." He gives it a C and it's rated PG-13.

Also in selected theaters is "Supergirl" starring Molly Alcock. Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice when an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home. Tony says, "Now here's the deal. As I was expecting very little from this film, I was pleasantly surprised that Supergirl offered a wonderfully humorous, insightful, angst-filled and magnetic superhero. Despite some small pacing issues in the film, it works and does its job of entertaining." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

You can get more movie news and interviews from Tony at screenchatter.com.

