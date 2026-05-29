At the Movies: "Star City", "Tuner" and "The Breadwinner"

Streaming on Apple TV is the new sci-fi series "Star City". It's a spinoff of the hit series "For All Mankind". Soviet cosmonauts, engineers, and intelligence officers risk everything in a space race aiming to be the first to reach the moon. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Taking place in an alternate timeline, Star City is a wonderfully claustrophobic and paranoid look at the space race in the 1960's." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the crime thriller "Tuner". It stars Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman.

In the film, a talented piano tuner, who suffers from hypersensitive hearing, discovers an unexpected ability for cracking safes. Tony says, "Tuner is an amazing cinema experience as the film needs to be both seen and heard. Along with with intriguing acting, it's soundtrack is one of the most brilliant in years." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the family comedy "The Breadwinner.". It stars Nate Bargatze and Charlene Amoia. In the film, a supermom lands a 'Shark Tank' deal, switching roles with her breadwinner husband. He struggles to adapt as a stay-at-home dad to their three daughters. Tony says, "

Comedian Nate Bargatze know his audience and delivers a funny and watchable remake of "Mr. Mom," with a modern twist. It's a great film for a family trip to the theater." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.