At the Movies: "The Devil Wears Prada 2", "Animal Farm" & "Deep Water"

New in theaters is the action / thriller "Deep Water". In the film, a group of international passengers en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai are forced to make an emergency landing in shark-infested waters and must work together to escape their sinking plane. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Deep Water is a tip-of-the-hat to edge of your seat survival thrillers balancing drama, action and humor into a fun and very watchable theater experience." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the new animated take on George Orwell's "Animal Farm".

Tony says, "Although Animal Farm is well animated and acted, this updated story lacks the original message from the book and focuses on greed and political ambition, watering down Orwell's story completely." He gives it a C and it's rated PG.

Also new in theaters is the sequel to 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada" as "The Devil Wears Prada 2" opens. It's been 20 years since the first film and Miranda Priestly is nearing retirement. She reunites with Andy Sachs to face off against her former assistant, Emily, who is now her rival. Tony says, "The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a well thought out sequel and will be an audience favorite as the story gives us a two-decade update on the changes in the evolution of the fashion industry, society and the characters themselves." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

You can get more movie content from Tony on his website, screenchatter.com.