Author Jason Wright visits schools in the Alpine School District

Jason Wright is known for his novels including "The Christmas Jars" and "Even the Dog Knows" among many others.

His book "Scar Dakota" is his first book that's based in Utah. (It's also loosely based on his own life and his 7th grade year which Wright calls "one of his hardest".)

In the book, the main character comes in as "the new kid" in the middle of a school year in January in Highland, Utah.

In the Spring of 2024, an anonymous donor picked up the bill to provide 10,000 copies of the hardcover book for seventh-grade students in Utah's Alpine School District.

Jason said, "I'm rarely speechless, but this gift has done it!" He continued, "When the district expressed a desire to partner up on this book, given that it's based right in their backyard, I approached a prospective donor with a little bit of hope and a lot of prayer. Honestly we had no idea it would lead to this many books in this many hands, but we're grateful beyond belief."

Now, Wright has been discussing "Scar Dakota" with students in the district this week.

You have the chance to meet the author at American Fork Library on November 8, 2024 at 6:30. You can get a personally-signed copy of his newest book.

You can learn more at scardakota.com and jasonfwright.com.

