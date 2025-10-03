Author Jason Wright's "The Christmas Jars Cookbook" is truly a family affair

Author Jason Wright's novel "Christmas Jars" came out 20 years ago, and now he and his family are releasing a new book that celebrates its tradition.

Jason and his wife Kodi and their daughter Jadi joined us with more about the book and what it has inside.

They say it's a combination of recipes and crafts for things you're meant to gift, not keep!

Just like Christmas Jars, the items in the book are meant to bring your friends and neighbors joy.

The book also has some sweet memories of the Wright family including their favorite Christmas Jar delivery stories.

It also includes a dozen of their favorite true stories submitted by readers around the country.

The first event of the season for the cookbook is on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at Noon at the Deseret Book Flagship Store at City Creek Center.

You can find more information at jasonfwright.com.