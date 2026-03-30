The Vintage Aviation Museum exists to preserve historic aircraft and just as importantly, the stories behind them.

Sean O'Brien, President, says the goal is to connect people, especially younger generations, with the history and those who shaped it.

Aviation history and military history are deeply connected and many of the planes at the Museum played critical roles in wartime, and the veterans who flew or maintained them have firsthand experiences that bring that history to life.

We are at a point where many veterans from past conflicts are aging, and their firsthand accounts are at risk of being lost.

Hearing directly from those who lived through these moments provides a level of understanding you simply can't get from books alone.

The Museum is hosting a special Veterans Speaking Event on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at the Spanish Fork Airport.

The featured speaker is Jack Rhodes, a Vietnam veteran who flew over 200 combat missions of as a helicopter pilot.

It is open to the public, but there is limited seating, so reservations are required.

You can learn more and get your tickets at vintageaviationmuseum.org.

This event is a fundraiser to help them build a new museum at the Spanish Fork Airport so visitors will be able to see historic aircraft up close, learn about aviation history and engage with the exhibits.

