Baby animals, colorful kites and Utah's wild outdoors are all in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

You can see Gold Medalists straight from Milan at the 2026 Stars on Ice Tour here in Utah. It's at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, May 16, 2026, it's the "Let Freedom Fly" Kite Festival in North Salt Lake. In addition to tons of colorful kites filling the skies, there will be family fun and lots of patriotic spirit. Click here for more information.

There's a party at the Draper Library on Saturday, May 16, 2026 as part of the America 250 celebrations. There will be patriotic crafts, activities, music and trivia games for the entire family. Click here for more information.

Wheeler Farm is having its annual Farm Fest to celebrate all things Spring on Saturday, May 16, 2026. There will be sheep shearing demos, house tours, hands-on farm activities, wagon rides and more. Click here for more information.

The Heber Valley Farm is also having a Baby Animal Celebration on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, 2026. There will be a bounce house, yard games and more to keep your kids busy. There will also be baby chicks, ducks, puppies, rabbits and more. Click here for more information.

Get ready for "Wild Aware Day" on Saturday, May 16 2026. It's happening at Utah's Hogle Zoo and is a partnership wit DWR and USU to teach kids and adults alike about wildlife in Utah's great outdoors. Click here for more information.

If you haven't been to the Tulip Festival yet this season, make your plans because Saturday, May 16, 2026 is the final day to see the more than one-million flowers like daffodils, tulips, poppies and more. Click here for more information.

Saturday, May 16, 2026 is "Adventure Safe Day" in Utah. Ambassadors will be out and about at parks, festivals, businesses and other locations across the state to share safety reminders for being outside in Utah and they'll have some freebies for kids and adults alike. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.