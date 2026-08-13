It's time for Utah children to return to class and that means it's time for our Back-to-School Blitz.

We're teaming up with Granite Credit Union and SameDay Heating & Air, Plumbing & Electrical to help make sure local students have the supplies they need to learn, grow, and succeed.

Thursday, August 13, 20206 is our Blitz Day, where you can drop off school supplies throughout the day at Walmart: 11328 S. Jordan Gateway South Jordan, UT. We'll be there through 6pm.

If you can't make it to the Blitz, you can make an online donation here, or text "SCHOOLSUPPLIES" TO 50155.

Utah teachers tell us these items make the biggest difference:

Backpacks & lunchboxes

Pencils, erasers & sharpeners

Notebooks, paper & folders

Crayons, markers & highlighters

Scissors, glue sticks & rulers

Binders & index cards

Pencil cases & calculators

Water bottles, tissues & hand sanitizer

Sticky notes & dry erase markers

Every donation helps a child walk into the classroom prepared, confident, and ready to learn.