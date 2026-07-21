Back-to-school hope for children experiencing homelessness

The Road Home Apple Tree provides new back-to-school clothing, shoes and backpacks children experiencing homelessness and living in family shelters.

But, what it's really giving them is hope. The goal is to ensure every child starts school feeling like they belong with their classmates.

Laura Thomas, Director of Apple Tree, says receiving new clothing can make a meaningful difference in a child's confidence, self-esteem and readiness to learn.

The need has never been greater, as more families are experiencing housing instability here in our community.

For many of the families, purchasing back-to-school items simply isn't financially possible.

You can help by making a financial donation or purchasing needed items through the Apple Tree website or at one of their sponsors: the Walmart Parley's Way location or at any of The Advocates offices.

Laura says even purchasing one additional item while back-to-school shopping for your own children can make a meaningful difference.

Financial donations allow volunteers to purchase the specific clothing sizes, shoes, and school supplies each child needs.

Donors can also shop directly for requested items through the program's Amazon Wish List.

Every donation benefits children staying in The Road Home's family shelters.

Information about donating, shopping the wish list, or organizing a workplace or community donation drive is available at theroadhomeappletree.com.

This year's Apple Tree will help 200 children and 2026 is the 22nd year they have been helping Utah families.