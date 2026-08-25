Back-to-School Toys

It's back-to-school time, and that means kids are learning at school. Why not keep those minds engaged at home?

Sheena Stephens, Toy & Play Expert, joined us with five toys for back-to-school season.

MAGNA-TILES Coral Reef 25-Piece set makes the ocean your child's playground. It turns any flat surface into a busy coral reef filled with friendly sea creatures and coral-inspired tiles. It's available for $39.99 at Amazon, Target, Walmart and magnatiles.com. It's recommended for ages 3+. Makedo Discover Kit is a small-group, 126-piece set designed for families and friends to think outside the (cardboard) box together. Make anything from a flower to a fort, a mask to a maze, all with cardboard, Safe-Saws, a Scru-Driver, and a Fold-Roller. It's available for $50 for kids 5+. Pour Palz Sports Mode lets kids pour their own pair of Bear Kicks and jelly shoe charms that they'll love showing off to their friends! Everything you need is in the box, a Poseable Pour Palz character, 1 pair of shoes, 4 jelly shoe charms, paints, pour applicator, mixing cup, no-mess gloves, clean sheet and an instruction sheet. You can find it at Walmart for $9.97 and is for kids ages 5+. Wigglitz Dino Collection has 32 prehistoric characters to collect, each with its own unique wiggly feature, clever engineering, and artistic charm. From the Brontosaurus and T-Rex to the Pterodactyl, Mosasaurus, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, and many more, every Dino has its own personality, posable figure, and hands-on fidget fun that kids can't put down. They sell for $2.99 at specialty retailers and at wigglitz.com. They are made for kids 4+. Ms. Rachel's Learning Farm is a fun playset where kids can place the cow or big figure onto the barns special corner and listen for interactive prompts and songs from Ms. Rachel. This 2-sided playset is filled with sensory touchpoints designed to develop motor skills and even switches from day mode to night mode so kids can do everything from morning chores to tucking the animals into bed. This sells for $39.99 and is for all kids 1+.

You can learn more about these toys at playwisepartners.com.